Prince Harry Told Oprah That It Wasn’t The Queen or Prince Philip Who Voiced Concerns Over Archie’s Skin Tone

Millions of people were left wondering who voiced concerns with Prince Harry about Archie’s skin color following his and Meghan Markle’s wide-ranging interview with Oprah.

Oprah revealed on Monday during “CBS This Morning” that when the cameras weren’t rolling, Prince Harry told her that it wasn’t The Queen or Prince Philip who shared concerns over Archie’s skin tone, but he wouldn’t reveal the identity of the person.

“He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations,” Oprah said.

“Neither his grandmother nor grandfather were a part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations, as you can see I tried to get that answer.” Oprah added, “On camera and off.”

WATCH: @Oprah says “it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather” that were a part of the conversations about Prince Harry & Meghan's baby's skin color. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LpPLmkUEFR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2021

During the Duchess of Sussex’s one-on-one interview, Meghan claimed that when she was pregnant, there were “concerns” within the royal family about the skin color of her son with Prince Harry, Archie.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, He won’t be given security, He’s not going to be given a title…And also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born,” she said.

Meghan also shared her dismay that because he wouldn’t have a title, he would therefore not have the security protection like other members of the royal family.

“The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be. You know, the other piece of that conversation is, there’s a convention– I forget if it was George V or George VI convention– that when you’re the grandchild of the monarch– so when Harry’s dad becomes king– automatically Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess, or whatever they were going to be,” Meghan said.



