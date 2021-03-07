Prince Harry Says Princess Diana Would Be ‘Very Sad’ And ‘Very Angry’ With Royal Family Situation

In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, the Duke of Sussex opened up about how his late mother, Diana, would feel about his situation with the royal family.

“I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad. But ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy,” he said.

“I’ve got what my mum left me, and, without that, we would not have been able to do this. Touching back on what you asked me, what my mum would think of this,” he said to Oprah, “I think she saw it coming. And I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.”

He continued, “And, you know, for me, just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

Harry also expressed his concerns that history would “repeat itself” in regards to his wife Meghan, adding, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself. And I’ve said that before, on numerous occasions, very publicly,” Harry said. “What I was seeing was history repeating itself. More perhaps, or far more dangerously, because then you add race in, and social media in. And when I’m talking about history repeating itself, I’m talking about my mother.”

Meghan Markle gave a special nod to Princess Diana during her the Oprah interview. The Duchess of Sussex wore the late royal’s bracelet, which is the same bracelet that Prince Harry used to help create Meghan’s stunning engagement ring. The couple wanted to wear the special sparkler during the interview so Harry’s mother could be with them, a spokesperson told NBC News.

— by Katcy Stephan