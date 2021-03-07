Meghan Markle Claims Royal Family Didn’t Want Archie To Be a Prince

Meghan Markle was a protective mom to Archie even before he was born.

She told Oprah during their interview that while she was pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s first child that there were questions surrounding how dark the baby’s skin color would be.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time– so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said.

Meghan also shared her dismay that because the firm didn’t want to give him the title of prince he would therefore not have security protection like other members of the royal family.

“If it meant he was going to be safe, then, of course. All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment that I don’t personally have, right? I’ve been a waitress actress, a princess, a duchess. I’ve always just still been Meghan, right? So, for me, I’m clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff. And the most important title I will ever have is, ‘mom.’”

“The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be. You know, the other piece of that conversation is, there’s a convention– I forget if it was George V or George VI convention– that when you’re the grandchild of the monarch– so when Harry’s dad becomes king– automatically Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess, or whatever they were going to be,” Meghan said.



Oprah didn’t hold back and asked the Duchess why she believes the royal family wanted to change the rules after so many years.

Meghan wouldn’t share who in the royal family was having these conversations about the future of their son with Prince Harry, telling Oprah, “I think that would be very damaging them.”

