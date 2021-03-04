Prince Philip Recovering from ‘Successful’ Procedure For Heart Condition

Prince Philip is on the mend.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” the statement read.

Prince Philip has been under observation since last month when he was taken to King Edward VII hospital in London. He was moved to nearby St. Bartholomew’s by ambulance earlier this week where he’s now receiving further care to treat an infection.

The royal family is keeping their hopes up as the royal has been hospitalized for more than two weeks.

He and Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law, Duchess Camilla, told reporters on Wednesday that the monarch’s condition is “slightly improving,” calling the development “very good news” but adding that he feels occasional bouts of pain.

Prince Philip was first taken to the hospital on Feb. 16 at the advice of his doctor as a “precautionary measure.”

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said. “The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”



The Duke of Edinburgh retired from his royal public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

In January, Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip both received coronavirus vaccinations. A royal source told People at the time that the news was intended to be made public in an effort to avoid speculation.

At 94 and 99 years of age, respectively, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are considered high risk and have been self-isolating at their Windsor Castle residence since March.

