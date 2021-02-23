Prince Philip Remains In Hospital For Infection: ‘He Is Comfortable and Responding To Treatment’

The reason behind Prince Philip’s hospitalization has been announced by Buckingham Palace.

“The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days,” the palace statement read.

Prince Charles visited his father in the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The 99-year-old royal was taken to the hospital last Tuesday at the advice of his doctor as a “precautionary measure” and is expected to stay there for a few days.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said. “The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

The Duke of Edinburgh retired from his royal public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

In January, Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip both received coronavirus vaccinations. A royal source told People at the time that the news was intended to be made public in an effort to avoid speculation.

At 94 and 99 years of age, respectively, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are considered high risk and have been self-isolating at their Windsor Castle residence since March.

