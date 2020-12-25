Prince Charles And Camilla Post New Candid Photo ‘Walking Into The New Year’

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are walking into the new year.

In celebration of the Christmas holidays, the couple shared a new photo on their social media on Friday where they are posed with walking sticks and dressed casually in outdoor attire. Camilla is clutching a hat and Charles has a set of binoculars around his neck, likely because the two are avid nature walkers who enjoy birdwatching.

“Wishing you all a happy Christmas and here’s to a better New Year! 🎄🌟,” the couple captioned their photo.



The couple would normally be celebrating the Christmas holiday at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth asked members of the royal family to celebrate from a distance.

Instead, for the first time since 1987, Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are having a much smaller, private affair at Windsor Castle, where they have spent most of quarantine.

Camilla and Charles are enjoying a quiet holiday at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, while Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — are at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk. And Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and their son, Archie, are enjoying a California Christmas at their new home in Montecito.

The Queen is expected to still deliver her annual Christmas address from Windsor and will reflect on the challenges over the past year.

In addition to sharing a new photo, Camilla and Charles also joined actors Maggie Smith, Tom Hardy and more British stars in a reading of “Twas The Night Before Christmas.”

Cheers to a new year!

