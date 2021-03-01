Prince Philip Transferred To New Hospital As Doctors Continue To Treat Him For An Infection

Prince Philip is still being treated for an infection.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

“Doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition,” the statement read.

Adding, “The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

The 99-year-old royal was first taken to the hospital on Feb. 16 at the advice of his doctor as a “precautionary measure.”

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening,” the statement from Buckingham Palace said. “The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”



The Duke of Edinburgh retired from his royal public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

In January, Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip both received coronavirus vaccinations. A royal source told People at the time that the news was intended to be made public in an effort to avoid speculation.

At 94 and 99 years of age, respectively, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are considered high risk and have been self-isolating at their Windsor Castle residence since March.

