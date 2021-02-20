Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Name Newborn Son After Prince Philip and Share First Family Photo

Prince Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

The new mom shared a few photos of the new family of three along with a a sweet caption that read, “We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.. Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.”

She also gave credit her midwife for taking the photo and thanked all the essential workers who came to the hospital to discharge their son.

The couple named their son after Queen Victoria’s husband Prince Albert whose full name was Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel and Prince Philip, who is currently in the hospital.

She shared the meaning behind his name on her Instagram Story writing, “On his grandfather’s birthday weekend, thinking of my grandfather, we are introducing our little boy. He is named after his great grandfather and both of his 5x great grandfathers.”

Eugenie’s mom Sarah Ferguson shared the photos on her Instagram page and shared her and Prince Andrew’s excitement for the new parents, writing, “As Grandparents, The Duke and I are thrilled and blessed at the arrival of our grandson August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. He is a beautiful blessing and a bringer of such love and joy to all our Family. I am so proud of Jack and Eugenie, they are and will be wonderful parents.”

The 30-year-old royal welcomed her first child on February 9 and the couple where photographed leaving London’s Portland Hospital three days later on February 12.

Buckingham Palace announced the birth on Instagram writing, “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital,” the caption reads. “Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

Princess Eugenie confirmed the news on her own account as well, sharing a sweet photo of her newborn son’s hand being clasped by two adult hands. She kept her caption simple, only adding a series of blue heart emojis.

Buckingham Palace announced Eugenie’s pregnancy in August 2020. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” the statement read.

Eugenie also shared the news on her Instagram page with a cute photo of baby slippers, writing, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….”

