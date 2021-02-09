Princess Eugenie And Jack Brooksbank Welcome Baby Boy

Princess Eugenie is a mom!

The 30-year-old royal welcomed her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank: a baby boy! The news was announced on the royal family’s official Instagram account.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 0855hrs at The Portland Hospital,” the caption reads. “Jack Brooksbank was present. The baby weighs 8lbs 1oz.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

“This is Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child, The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York’s first grandchild, and the ninth great-grandchild for The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well,” the caption said.

Princess Eugenie confirmed the news on her own account as well, sharing a sweet photo of her newborn son’s hand being clasped by two adult hands. She kept her caption simple, only adding a series of blue heart emojis.

Buckingham Palace announced Eugenie’s pregnancy in August 2020. “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” the statement read.

Princess Eugenie shared two sweet photos for the announcement on Instagram captioned with, “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021…”

While the baby boy’s name hasn’t been revealed yet, UK gamblers have made their predictions known in recent weeks. UK betting company Ladbrokes announced that, for boys’ names, Arthur lead with 6/1 odds, with James at 7/1 and Frederick, Edward and Albert at 8/1.

Congratulations to the happy family!

— by Katcy Stephan