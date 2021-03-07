Prince Harry Gives Update On His Relationship With Prince William, The Queen & Prince Charles

Prince Harry is hoping he and brother Prince William can reconnect one day.

The Duke of Sussex reflected on the reported rift between him and the future king in light of Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to California.

Harry, with Meghan by his side, joined Oprah Winfrey for an explosive tell-all interview that aired on Sunday and he explained his perspective on his and William’s current status and what he’d like to see in their future.

“You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother,” Harry said. “We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we’re on different paths.”

The 36-year-old went on to explain that despite the literal and metaphorical distance between them, he is leaving the door open for reconciliation.

“The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully,” he continued.

The soon-to-be dad of two also revealed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls since he and Meghan began transitioning to an independent life.

When asked why, Harry replied, “Because I took matters into my own hands.”

Adding, “It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody; it’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s, because I could see where this is headed.”

Despite ongoing tension with loved ones, Harry clarified that when it comes to where he stands with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, he said the two remain on good terms.

“I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years,” he told Oprah. “My grandmother and I have a really good relationship… And an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She’s my colonel in chief, right? She always will be.”

