Serena Williams, Piers Morgan and More React To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey shocked everyone when the couple revealed what it was like being senior members of the royal family and why they chose to step back.

They openly spoke about their current relationships with their royal family members, the deep personal struggles they faced while living in London and their hopes for the future as the become a family of four.

One of Meghan’s closest friends, Serena Williams, praised her with a powerful note posted on Twitter, that read, “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to truly be noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

But Serena wasn’t the only famous person sharing their take on the bombshell interview. Celebrities, sports stars, journalists and more are reacting on social media.

