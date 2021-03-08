Serena Williams, Piers Morgan and More React To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey shocked everyone when the couple revealed what it was like being senior members of the royal family and why they chose to step back.

They openly spoke about their current relationships with their royal family members, the deep personal struggles they faced while living in London and their hopes for the future as the become a family of four.

One of Meghan’s closest friends, Serena Williams, praised her with a powerful note posted on Twitter, that read, “Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what it means to truly be noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

But Serena wasn’t the only famous person sharing their take on the bombshell interview. Celebrities, sports stars, journalists and more are reacting on social media.

It’s true what Meghan Markle told @Oprah, we don’t know what goes on in people’s lives behind closed doors. That’s something we can all remember. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 8, 2021

This is so sad. And riveting. And I want to see every second of the rest of it. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 8, 2021

"I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that 'The Firm' is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us." – Princess Meghan 👏🏾👏🏾🗣

(“The Firm" is a common nickname for the royal family) — Matt James (@mattjames919) March 8, 2021

Let’s be clear: Prince Harry and his wife just spent two hours trashing everything the Queen stands for & has worked so hard to maintain, whilst pretending to support her.

And they did it while her 99yr-old husband Philip is seriously ill in hospital.

It’s contemptible. pic.twitter.com/W8dBoNI7d8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Oprah stayed too broad-I wanted more: “who?…Be specific…what exactly did they say? Who was jealous of M after Australia? How did u know that? What do you mean ur family hasn’t “educated themselves” the way u have? They’re racists? WHO?” Eventually they’d have to get specific. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021

I was a happier person when @oprah was on TV every day. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 8, 2021

I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice. When I heard of the interview,during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 8, 2021

Correct me if I’m wrong, but @Oprah is the Queen of America, right? #MeghanandHarryonOprah — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) March 8, 2021

Meghan is living the life Diana should have, if only those around her had been as brave as she was. Meghan isn’t living a life without pain, but a life without a prison. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

Monarchy has been an archaic and toxic concept since 1776. pic.twitter.com/HskkdczDt6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2021

Maybe they should just make Oprah queen and call it a day. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 8, 2021

Among the revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview is Meghan’s struggle with mental health. Her honesty will hopefully lead to more acceptance and more help for those who need it. #OprahMeghanHarry — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) March 8, 2021

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!