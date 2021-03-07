Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview: All The Royal Secrets They Revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey revealed many aspects of their life of senior members of the royal family that no one ever expected.

They openly spoke about their relationships with their family, their transition to California and many other deeply personal struggles they’ve had. From Meghan talking about her mental health to Prince Harry giving and update on his relationship with his family members like Prince Charles and Prince William.

Here are the highlights from their wide-ranging interview and all the royal secrets they revealed.

Meghan Didn’t Know What Royal Life Would Be Like



She revealed that she never looked up Prince Harry online or researched what it would be like to join the royal family.

“I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family. It wasn’t something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn’t something that we followed,” Meghan said.

She also admits that she wasn’t prepared to work as a senior member of the royal family.

Meghan explained, “I didn’t fully understand what the job was, right? What does it mean to be a working royal? What do you do? What does that mean? I knew that he and I were very aligned on all of our cause-driven work. That was part of our initial connection and what we talked about in our– the beginning of our courtship. But I think there was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like.”

How Meghan Met Queen Elizabeth The First Time

The 39-year-old opened up about the first time she met Queen Elizabeth and shared that she didn’t even know how formally greet the majesty.

“We were going to lunch at Royal Lodge, which is where some other members of the family live. Specifically, Andrew and Fergie and Eugenie and Beatrice would spend a lot of time there. Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable, and we were friends with them as a couple,” she said.

“It turned out the queen was finishing a church service there in Windsor, and so she was going to be at the house, and I remember Harry and I are in the car, and he says, ‘Okay, well, my grandmother’s there, so you’re going to meet her.’ I go, ‘Oh, great. I love grandmothers, I loved my grandmother. I used to take care of my grandmother. This is great.’ He goes, ‘Right, do you know how to curtsy?’”

Meghan revealed that she didn’t know how to curtsy and didn’t have time to look it up ahead of meeting The Queen. Instead, she practiced with Prince Harry before walking inside.

The Story Behind Making Kate Middleton Cry Headlines

Meghan Markle is setting the record straight about a past rumor that she made Kate Middleton cry prior to her wedding to Prince Harry. She said the situation was actually the opposite, and that it was actually Kate who made her cry and that her sister-in-law ended up apologizing.

“And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing,” Meghan said.

Adding, “It made me cry. It really hurt my feelings.”

Meghan Admits To Feeling Suicidal And Struggling With Mental Health Issues

The former “Suits” star spoke out about her mental health struggles while being with apart of the royal family, saying that at one point she didn’t want to be alive and thought about harming herself.

“I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn’t say it — then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she shared. “That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought.”

She goes on to say that she sought out the help from “the institution” which were several people including the most senior members of the firm but they couldn’t give her the assistance she needed.

“I remember how [Harry] just cradled me. I went to the institution. And I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. And I said that I’d never felt this way before. I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” she described.

Adding, “They said, ‘My heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is. But there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee.’”

Meghan Says There Were Conversations About Archie’s Skin Tone, Prince Title and Security

Meghan told Oprah that while she was pregnant with her and Prince Harry’s first child Archie, that there were conversations about his skin color.

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time– so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said.

Meghan also shared her dismay that because they didn’t want to give Archie the title of prince he would therefore not have security protection like other members of the royal family.

“The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be. You know, the other piece of that conversation is, there’s a convention– I forget if it was George V or George VI convention– that when you’re the grandchild of the monarch– so when Harry’s dad becomes king– automatically Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess, or whatever they were going to be,” Meghan said.

Meghan and Harry Are Having A Girl

After joining Meghan for the interview, Prince Harry shared that the couple are expecting a baby girl who will be born in the summer time.

Prince Harry shared how he felt finding out the news, “Just grateful, like any– to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we– we’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Prince Harry’s Relationship with Prince William, Prince Charles & The Queen

Prince Harry only had good things to say about his relationship with The Queen and brother Prince William but it seems like his relationship is on the mend with father Prince Charles.

“You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother,” Prince Harry said about his brother Prince William. “We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we’re on different paths,” he added. “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

Prince Harry revealed that his father has stopped taking his calls since transitioning out of the royal family and explained why, telling Oprah, “Because I took matters into my own hands.”

“It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody; it’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s, because I could see where this is headed.”

But Prince Harry and the Queen appear to be on good terms, “I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years,” he says. “My grandmother and I have a really good relationship… And an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She’s my colonel in chief, right? She always will be.”

Harry Revealed What Princess Diana Would Think Of His Decision

Prince Harry opened up about how his late mother, Princess Diana, would feel about his decision to step back. “I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad. But ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy,” he said.

“I’ve got what my mum left me, and, without that, we would not have been able to do this. Touching back on what you asked me, what my mum would think of this,” he said to Oprah, “I think she saw it coming. And I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.”

He continued, “And, you know, for me, just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

The Proud Parents Gush Over Archie Saying ‘Hydrate’ & ‘Drive Safely’

As the two-hour special interview began to wind down, the couple ended on a happy note, opening up about their son Archie, who will turn 2 in May, and all the adorable things he is saying. They also shared a sweet video of him running on a beach and Prince Harry shared how Archie’s upbringing will be very different than his own.

“To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close,” Harry said.

Adding, “The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he’s got his arms out, chatting: ‘Palm tree?’ House?'”

Meghan jumped in, sharing some other cute words that Archie is saying, “”He’s on a roll. In the past few weeks it’s been ‘hydrate’.”

“Whenever anyone leaves the house, he’s like, ‘Drive safe!'” Harry said.



