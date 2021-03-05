Meghan Markle Tells Oprah That Their 2018 Phone Call Was Monitored

Meghan Markle is speaking out like never before.

“CBS This Morning” just released an exclusive clip from the Duchess of Sussex’s wide-ranging interview with Oprah where she opens claims the palace had control over who she spoke to and even monitored her phone call with Oprah.

Meghan said that royal aides even prevented her from having a private conversation with the iconic TV host when she asked for an interview in the months leading up to their 2018 wedding.

“So I just want to say that I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding, asking would you please give me an interview, and you said I’m sorry, it’s not the right time, and finally we get to sit down and have this conversation,” Oprah said.

Meghan replied, “Well, I remember that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have this conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people from the… sitting there, everything was.” Oprah added, “There were other people in the room when I was having that conversation.”

Meghan confirmed that there were people listening on their phone call and why now it’s “liberating” for her to be able to agree to an interview.

#EXCLUSIVE: In this extended first clip from @Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex says what it means to be able to speak for herself. It comes one year after the couple left England and stepped back from full-time royal life.#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/o3AdxpmLrh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 5, 2021

“A lot of life experience that’s happened, and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes, I’m ready to talk,” Meghan explained.



Meghan is expected to discuss “everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” a press release read.

Meghan, who is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, wore a floor length, black-and-white wrap dress with a visible baby bump and her hair slicked back in a chignon.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview special has been extended to two hours and it seems like the royals will be more candid than ever before.

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air on Sunday, March 7 from 8:00 – 10:00 PM ET/PT.

