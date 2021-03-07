Meghan Markle Never Googled The Royal Family Before Marrying Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is sharing some never-before-known details about her introduction into royal life during her courtship with Prince Harry.

During The Duchess of Sussex’s wide-ranging interview with Oprah she revealed that she never looked up Prince Harry online or researched what it would be like to join the royal family.

“I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family. It wasn’t something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn’t something that we followed,” Meghan said.

She also admits that she wasn’t prepared to work as a senior member of the royal family.

“I didn’t fully understand what the job was, right? What does it mean to be a working royal? What do you do? What does that mean? I knew that he and I were very aligned on all of our cause-driven work. That was part of our initial connection and what we talked about in our– the beginning of our courtship. But I think there was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like,” Meghan explained.



The 39-year-old opened up about the first time she met Queen Elizabeth and shared that she didn’t even know how formally greet the majesty.

“We were going to lunch at Royal Lodge, which is where some other members of the family live. Specifically, Andrew and Fergie and Eugenie and Beatrice would spend a lot of time there. Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable, and we were friends with them as a couple,” she said.

“It turned out the queen was finishing a church service there in Windsor, and so she was going to be at the house, and I remember Harry and I are in the car, and he says, ‘Okay, well, my grandmother’s there, so you’re going to meet her.’ I go, ‘Oh, great. I love grandmothers, I loved my grandmother. I used to take care of my grandmother. This is great.’ He goes, ‘Right, do you know how to cursty?’”

Meghan revealed that she didn’t know how to curtsy and didn’t have time to look it up ahead of meeting The Queen. Instead, she practiced with Prince Harry before walking inside.

“I learned it very quickly, right in front of the house. We just practiced and then walked in.” Adding, “Fergie ran out, and she said, ‘Are you ready? Do you know how to curtsy?’ I said, ‘Oh, my goodness, you guys.’ And so, I practiced really quickly, and we went in, and I met her. And, apparently, I did a very deep curtsy.”

