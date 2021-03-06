Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ Pal Abigail Spencer Praises Her Kindness Amid Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle’s friends are continuing to defend her amid claims she bullied palace staff prior to stepping down as a working royal.

Abigail Spencer, who has been friends with the Duchess of Sussex since their time together on USA’s “Suits,” was the latest high-profile pal to come forward. On Friday, the actress issued a lengthy and personal Instagram post in which she revealed that ongoing tabloid “untruths” motivated her to praise Meghan’s kindness and loyalty.

“She’s what I’d call ‘an on-call friend.’ At the ready. She’s modeled nothing but generous professionalism on sets and an even more generous friendship in private,” Abigail wrote in part, captioning a throwback photo of her and Meghan engaged in a warm embrace.

The 39-year-old, who shares a birthday with Meghan, went on to list examples of the duchess’ thoughtful nature.

“I’ve learned so much from Meg. The power of a handwritten note. The loveliness of surprise flowers. That she has a perpetual rolodex in her brain of recommendations for the heart, soul, & body. When I’m headed to a new town, there’s a hotel or dinner reservation at the ready, as well as a connection with one of her friends to show me around so I feel less alone,” Abigail continued.

The “Mad Men” then got candid about vulnerable times of grief and heartache in her life and how Meghan never failed to show up exactly when she was needed.

“She’s been there for me – and physically held me – in my darkest hours: After my dad died. After a gut wrenching break up she brought me into her home & nursed me back to health. Soup & salad waiting in the kitchen, just, if I needed it. She’s taken my son in as her own. I can’t tell you the value of having another working mother I can lean on when with the pressures of visibility & child-rearing woes become overwhelming. She’s always been a safe harbor for me, someone I can fall apart in front of… and with. And I have,” Abigail added.

Her post drew thousands of likes and supportive comments from fellow celebs including Mindy Kaling and Meghan’s former high school classmate Katharine McPhee. Meghan and Abigail’s “Suits” co-star Patrick J. Adams, stylist Jessica Mulroney and Meghan’s college bestie Lindsay Roth are among the others who have come to her defense.

“Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship,” Lindsay wrote in her own Instagram post.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that the monarchy is “very concerned” about the bullying allegations made against Meghan by former royal aides and that its HR team “will look into the circumstances outlined” in an article published in the London Times.

A spokesperson for Meghan and husband Prince Harry denied the accusations, calling the situation a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”

— Erin Biglow