Queen Elizabeth Begins 8-Day Period of Mourning After Husband Prince Philip’s Death

Queen Elizabeth will begin an eight-day period of mourning on Friday after the death of her husband Prince Philip, according to royal protocols.

The Queen will not carry out any official royal duties during the time of mourning and state affairs will also be put on hold.

After the eight days, an official period of Royal Mourning is expected to continue for the country for 10 days and the royal household will also be having a time to grieve for 30 days.

The funeral of Prince Philip is expected to be held at Windsor Castle, as he wished with a military procession, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service plans may be altered. Reports say that he will have a royal ceremonial funeral but not a full state funeral which would mean that he would not lie in state.

He will likely be buried in Frogmore Gardens on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Britain’s monarchs are typically buried in Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel but Queen Victoria and Prince Albert’s final resting place is at a mausoleum in Frogmore Gardens.



Queen Elizabeth announced the death of her husband of 73 years in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement read.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Adding, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

