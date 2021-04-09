Prince Philip Dead at 99

Prince Philip has died, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement read.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Adding, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were married for 73 years. He retired from his royal public duties in 2017 and rarely appeared in public following his retirement.

The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII’s hospital in London on March 16 after his longest ever hospital stay, 28 days.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time.

“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” the statement continued.

Prince Philip Through The Years View Gallery

The 99-year-old royal was initially admitted on Feb. 16 at the advice of his doctor as a “precautionary measure” and underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on March 3rd.

Prince Philip had been under observation at the London hospital. He was moved to nearby St. Bartholomew’s by ambulance to further care for the infection and then was transferred back to King Edward VII.

The royal family kept their hopes up for Prince Philip. He and Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law, Duchess Camilla, told reporters in early March that the monarch’s condition is “slightly improving,” calling the development “very good news” but adding that he feels occasional bouts of pain.