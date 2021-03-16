Prince Philip Leaves Hospital After 28-Day Stay For Heart Procedure and Infection

Prince Philip is out of the hospital.

The Duke of Edinburgh was photographed leaving King Edward VII’s hospital in London on Tuesday after his longest ever hospital stay, 28 days.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” the statement continued.

The 99-year-old royal was initially admitted on Feb. 16 at the advice of his doctor as a “precautionary measure” and underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on March 3rd.

Prince Philip had been under observation at the London hospital. He was moved to nearby St. Bartholomew’s by ambulance to further care for the infection and then was transferred back to King Edward VII.

The royal family kept their hopes up for Prince Philip. He and Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law, Duchess Camilla, told reporters in early March that the monarch’s condition is “slightly improving,” calling the development “very good news” but adding that he feels occasional bouts of pain.



The Duke of Edinburgh retired from his royal public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

In January, Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip both received coronavirus vaccinations. A royal source told People at the time that the news was intended to be made public in an effort to avoid speculation.

At 94 and 99 years of age, respectively, The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are considered high risk and have been self-isolating at their Windsor Castle residence since March.

