Queen Elizabeth Makes First Public Appearance Since Covid Vaccination

Queen Elizabeth is out and about for the first time in months.

The 94-year-old monarch stepped out to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force on Wednesday in a socially distanced ceremony. This marks her first public appearance of the year—she received her Covid vaccination in January.

She donned bright colors for the occasion, wearing a matching lime green coat and hat, adorned with white and yellow flowers around the rim. And of course, she accessorized with one of her signature handbags.

During the event, the Queen met with Air Force personnel and paid tribute to fallen soldiers by viewing memorial panels bearing their names.

The last time we saw Queen Elizabeth was during her Commonwealth Day speech, which aired just hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Whilst experiences of the last year have been different across the Commonwealth, stirring examples of courage, commitment and selfless dedication to duty have been demonstrated in every Commonwealth nation and territory, notably by those working on the frontline, who have been delivering healthcare and other public services in their communities,” she said in part, through voiceover narration.

Following Meghan and Harry’s claims during their Oprah interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of The Queen, reading, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

–By Katcy Stephan

