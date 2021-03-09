How Prince Charles Reacted To Meghan and Harry Question During First Appearance After Oprah Interview

Prince Charles is staying mum.

On Tuesday, The Prince of Wales made his first public appearance since his son Prince Harry joined wife Meghan Markle for a two-hour explosive interview with Oprah.

After the 72-year-old royal toured a Covid-19 vaccination distribution, he was asked by a reporter as he was leaving, “Sir can I ask, what did you think of the interview?”

Prince Charles turned around to look at the reporter but didn’t say a word. But multiple reporters who were there shared on Twitter that they observed him reportedly chuckling. A reporter for “The Sun,” Matt Wilkson tweeted that he observed him “nervously chucking.”

Prince Charles refused to be drawn on the race row. Asked by a reporter 'sir, what did you think of the interview?' he was described at the scene as nervously chuckling and carried on walking. — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) March 9, 2021

Buckingham Palace has yet to release a statement following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wide-ranging interview with Oprah which aired in the U.K. on Monday night.

The soon-to-be dad of two also revealed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls when he and Meghan began transitioning to an independent life.

When asked why, Harry replied, “Because I took matters into my own hands.”

Adding, “It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody; it’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s, because I could see where this is headed.”

Though the duke expressed disappointment about where things stand with him and Charles now and noted that there’s “a lot of work” to be done, he still believes it’s possible to mend things.

“He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. But at the same time I’ll always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that has happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship.”



Despite the ongoing tension with loved ones, Harry clarified that when it comes to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the two remain on as good of terms as ever.

“I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years,” he told Oprah. “My grandmother and I have a really good relationship… And an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She’s my colonel in chief, right? She always will be.”

