Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Beam In New Maternity Photo With Archie

Just hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, their friend and photographer Misan Harriman shared a sweet new photo of the expectant couple.

In the new black-and-white photo, Meghan cradles son Archie while Harry looks on lovingly from behind. Meghan’s growing bump is on full display as she wears a flowy botanical-print dress.

“What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day,” Misan wrote, referencing Meghan and Harry’s announcement that they were having a baby girl. “Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H.”

During their interview with Oprah, Meghan and Harry revealed that they’re expecting girl, and that their family will be complete once baby number two arrives.

Prince Harry shared how he felt finding out the news, “Just grateful, like any– to have any child, any one or any two would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for? But now, you know, now we– we’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Meghan added, “Two it is.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on Valentine’s Day that they have another baby on the way. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the happy news in a statement to Access Hollywood at the time, sharing that Meghan and Harry are “overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The announcement was accompanied with a stunning black-and-white photo of the pair gazing at each other while Meghan cradled her growing bump, also taken by Misan Harriman. Their soon-to-be little one joins 1-year-old Archie, who was born in May 2019.

— by Katcy Stephan