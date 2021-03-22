Claudia Conway Impresses ‘American Idol’ Judges As Mom Kellyanne Conway Watches In Crowd

Claudia Conway, daughter of former political advisor Kellyanne Conway, blew the judges away during her “American Idol” performance on Sunday.

The 16-year-old debuted a new look as she made her way to the stage for her second performance the ABC show.

Claudia credits judge Katy Perry’s advice to help her get through the online criticism and backlash she received after her first audition.

“She believed in me, and I could not be more grateful for that,” she said during a pre-taped interview. “Now I’m just trying it all out to telling myself I can do it.”

Claudia showed off her powerful vocals with a cover of Bishop Brigg’ “River” and impressed the judges with her vocal chops when she made it to the next round of the singing competition.

Claudia became a TikTok star with nearly 2 million followers after she spoke out against her mom’s political views. Kellyanne Conway was former senior counselor and 2016 campaign manager for Donald Trump.



Despite their public social media feuds, the aspiring singer had her famous mom by her side rooting for her from the crowd.

“American Idol” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

