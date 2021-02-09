Claudia Conway Defends Auditioning For ‘American Idol:’ ‘I’m Not A Joke’

Claudia Conway isn’t here for the haters.

After a preview of Season 19 of “American Idol” was released featuring political figures Kellayanne and George Conway’s daughter auditioning, the teen faced some backlash on Twitter.

While it’s not clear if she moved on in the singing competition, she began trending after some people believed her appearance on the show was a publicity stunt.

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

The teen shared a video on TikTok explaining how she ended up auditioning for the singing competition show.

“I’ve been singing my whole life,” she said. “I grew up in musical theater. Music has been one of the pillars in my life and I wouldn’t be here without it. I play about eight instruments. I’ve just been doing it since I could walk.”

“They saw a video I posted as a joke of me singing and they were like, ‘Do you wanna audition?’ and I’m like….oh s***. Yeah. Who wouldn’t? Everyone thinks this is a publicity stunt or me trying to be…whatever…but music is a passion,” she continued.

@claudiamconway sorry i sound weird i’m a little sick but yes my audition will air on sunday 🤎 ♬ original sound – claudia conway

The 16-year-old became a TikTok star amazing 1.7M followers after she publicly began speaking out against President Trump and her mother’s political views. Kellyanne Conway was former senior counselor and 2016 campaign manager for Donald Trump.

In November it was revealed by Claudia on TikTok that she was on the “American Idol” set for an audition and Katy Perry confirmed the speculation in a video on her Instagram.

Claudia Conway on @katyperry's Instagram as she tries out for American Idol. pic.twitter.com/cdNSsuTnr8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 16, 2020