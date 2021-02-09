Katy Perry Gushes Over Orlando Bloom’s ‘Great Support’ During Daughter Daisy’s Birth

Katy Perry is showing some major love for her fiancé Orlando Bloom!

The “Roar” songstress, who welcomed baby Daisy Dove Bloom back in August 2020, told Jimmy Kimmel how happy she and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star are together.

“He’s been amazing, incredible, and we’re so in love and we’re so grateful,” she said.

Katy also revealed that Orlando was in the delivery room with her during labor, adding, “He was such a great support. We had, like, a little boombox. He was there, and he was so wonderful and just holding my hands and looking into my eyes.”

Katy is loving motherhood so far, telling Jimmy, “”It’s the best decision I’ve ever made in my entire life. I have family and support, and I’ve got an incredible fiancé who has done this before—he has a 10-year-old son.”

However, Katy revealed she wasn’t always keen on hearing about Orlando’s previous parenting experience.

“So, as much as I was a little bit like, ‘I don’t need to hear all those stories,’ they actually helped,” Katy said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, you’ve had a run at this. You know how to do this.'”

As for Katy’s relationship with Orlando’s ex Miranda Kerr, the ladies have always publicly supported each other. In November, Miranda told Drew Barrymore that she “adores” Katy and is “so happy” Orlando found love again.

— by Katcy Stephan