The Queen Breaks Her Silence About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Interview with Oprah

The Queen has spoken.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Tuesday in response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah on Sunday.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” Buckingham Palace said on behalf of The Queen.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement continued.

Adding, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

Prince Harry opened up about the ongoing tension with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William during the wide-ranging interview with Oprah.

But The Duke of Sussex clarified that when it comes to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, the two remain on as good of terms as ever.

“I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years,” he told Oprah. “My grandmother and I have a really good relationship… And an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She’s my colonel in chief, right? She always will be.”



Harry reflected on the reported rift between him and the future king in light of Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to California.

“You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother,” Harry said. “We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But, you know, we’re on different paths.”

The 36-year-old went on to explain that despite the literal and metaphorical distance between them, he is leaving the door open for reconciliation.

“The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully,” he continued.

The soon-to-be dad of two also revealed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls when he and Meghan began transitioning to an independent life.

When asked why, Harry replied, “Because I took matters into my own hands.”

Adding, “It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody; it’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s, because I could see where this is headed.”

Though the duke expressed disappointment about where things stand with him and Charles now and noted that there’s “a lot of work” to be done, he still believes it’s possible to mend things.

“He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson. But at the same time I’ll always love him. There’s a lot of hurt that has happened. I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try to heal that relationship.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!