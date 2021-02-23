Shailene Woodley Confirms She’s Been Engaged To Aaron Rodgers For ‘A While’

Shailene Woodley is getting married!

The actress confirmed the speculation that she and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are engaged.

The “Big Little Lies” star opened up about her romance with the NFL star on Monday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“Yes, we are engaged,” she said. “But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’ ”

“We got engaged a while ago. First off, he’s a wonderful and incredible human being but I never thought I’d be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living,” she joked.

Shailene revealed that she first met her fiancé during the pandemic so she hasn’t been able to see him play football in a game.

“I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game,” she said. ”

It doesn’t sound like the couple spends their free time watching football games. Shailene said, “I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports.”

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. 🎥#GoPackGo 📺 #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

The football star announced that he was engaged right before Super Bowl LV earlier this month while he was accepting his third NFL MVP award.

Aaron said, “2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” the athlete said in his speech, before thanking a “great group of people” who support him, including his team and his “fiancée.”

