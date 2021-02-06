Aaron Rodgers Reveals He’s Engaged Amid Shailene Woodley Dating Reports

Aaron Rodgers is a soon-to-be married man!

The Green Bay Packers quarterback made a major announcement while accepting his third NFL MVP award on Saturday – he’s engaged!

Though Aaron, 37, didn’t reveal further details, including the identity of his bride-to-be, the news comes amid reports that he and Shailene Woodley have been dating.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Aaron and Shailene’s respective reps for comment.

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. 🎥#GoPackGo 📺 #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments, 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career,” the athlete said in his speech, before thanking a “great group of people” who support him, including his team and his “fiancée.”

Neither Aaron nor Shailene, 29, have publicly confirmed their relationship status, but a source told People earlier this month that the pair is “very happy” together, while Us Weekly reports that the couple is currently long-distance “for now,” but “making it work.”

Aaron was previously linked to NASCAR driver Danica Patrick for two years before their July 2020 split, while “Big Little Lies” star Shailene reportedly called it quits with rugby player Ben Volavola last spring.

— Erin Biglow