Shailene Woodley Dating Green Bay Packers Aaron Rogers (Reports)

Shailene Woodley appears to be romantically involved.

The “Big Little Lies” star is reportedly dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers, according to E! news.

“They have kept things private and low key,” a source tells the outlet. “They have seen each other and been in touch,” the report adds. “They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other.”

The couple have apparently been having a long-distance relationship as the NFL star had been living in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the football season. The team recently lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Jan. 24 when they advanced to play in Super Bowl LV against The Kansas City Chiefs.

Shailene has been busy herself, filming thriller “Misanthrope” in Montreal, the film originally faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Canada Live.

The NFL superstar dated Danica Patrick for two years and Shailene was photographed kissing rugby player Ben Volavola back in 2017.

The “Divergent” actress opened up about their split in April 2020, telling “Bustle,” “I realized I was still at an age where I wasn’t able to fully commit. I couldn’t be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn’t fully love myself.”