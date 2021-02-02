Nick Jonas Transforms Into An Old Man For Super Bowl LV Commercial

Nick Jonas is jumping half a lifetime ahead in his new Super Bowl commercial.

The Jonas Brothers musician transformed into an elderly version of himself for a game-day ad for diabetes tech company Dexcom.

“We have the technology to do this,” Nick says onscreen, snapping his fingers as he magically gets a gray head of hair, full beard and wrinkles. “Drones deliver packages. And people with diabetes are still pricking their fingers?”

Nick then shows off the Dexcom G6, a wearable device that sends glucose readings to your smartphone.

While landing a Super Bowl ad marks a big professional milestone for Nick, it also raises awareness about an issue close to his heart. The singer was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 13 and marked 15 years since receiving that diagnosis last November.

“It’s always been a dream to be in a Super Bowl commercial, and to have it be something that’s so personal to me … is so special,” he said during a Feb. 2 appearance on “Today.”

Nick has always been open about his diabetes journey. Back in 2018, he shared a lengthy Instagram post looking back on how far he’d come.

“13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes,” he wrote at the time. “The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic. On the right is me now. Happy and healthy. Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day to day life with this disease, and I’m so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know. Love you all.”