Luke Bryan Bought Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Baby a BB Gun

Luke Bryan is most certainly a unique gift-giver!

The country singer revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he bought a BB gun for his fellow “American Idol” judge Katy Perry’s newborn baby, Daisy Dove.

When the late-night host asked Luke about the bizarre gift, he jokingly said, “It just seemed to be the right gift.”

But he doesn’t actually think that the new mom and fiancé Orlando Bloom will ever let their baby girl use it.

“That’ll never see the light of day,” Luke said.

The couple appear to be loving parenthood together.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor got candid during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” in March about his adorable tactic for teaching their 7-month-old daughter Daisy Dove how to say her first word: dad.

He confessed, “Now, I sing anything that has ‘daddy’ in it just ’cause I want her to say dad before she says anything else.”

The couple welcomed their first child together in August 2020. The actor also shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

