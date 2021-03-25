Jonas Brothers Say The Band Is ‘Obviously Still Together’ After Nick’s Solo Album (EXCLUSIVE)

The Jonas Brothers swear the band is still together!

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas spoke to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about their latest collaboration with Cadillac’s self-driving car the Super Cruise and also opened up about the brothers still being together despite Nick releasing his fourth studio album “Spaceman” on March 12.

“Recently with Nick releasing this project ‘Spaceman’ and being able to do that and us having the ability to support it and be excited about it and knowing where this band is obviously still together and still doing its thing,” Kevin said. “It’s exciting and shows all the different sides of everything we can do, which is really cool.”

Nick also weighed in about how the brothers have been able to keep in touch during the Covid-19 pandemic, “It’s obviously been a crazy year for everybody and we’re navigating it as a family the best we can but also as bandmates by just staying in close contact as we can and the various ways we do so and a few rare occasions where we’ve been able to see each other in person which is nice.”

Nick had a chance to try a self-driving car for the first time with his brother Kevin and they opened up about their experience “driving” the Cadillac Super Cruise. Kevin said, “His face lit up and when he let go and let it do its thing, it’s amazing to experience it in person.”

Nick added, “It was great, Cadillac has always been wonderful to us and to finally actually do something with them and show the world the technology was cool and to see each other in some capacity was nice.”



Kevin also reacted to the adorable Instagram video he shared of his daughters pretending to be The Jonas Brothers, “It’s nice to have the support of your children and for them to think you’re cool, I’ll take that as long as I can.”

