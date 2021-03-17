Nick Jonas Gushes That Priyanka Chopra Brings Him ‘Unimaginable Peace’

Nick Jonas has major love for his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers singer spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, where he opened up about his relationship with his wife, describing the “unimaginable peace” he feels with his love.

“I think that being friends first really helped. There was a built-in trust because we knew each other first as friends and you’ve got to be best friends with your person for, I think, to work. And so that was a major factor. And then also once we really gave it a real shot it was a no-brainer. It was just like, oh. I have said this before, but I describe it as there just being an unimaginable peace that surrounded me and the whole situation that just kind of let me know it was the right thing,” he shared.

Nick and Priyanka have had quite a whirlwind romance during their time together.

The duo got engaged in the summer of 2018 and then had multiple lavish weddings during the winter of that same year, and Nick shared that he was happy the “Quantico” alum was on board for their epic romance.

“Luckily, she was on the same page pretty, pretty quickly. Because, as you know, it all happened very fast… And our third wedding anniversary this year. Those years just kind of go by really quickly when you’re having fun. That is true.”

The couple have both been vocal in previous interviews about their desire to have children, and Nick once again doubled down on the fact that he can’t wait to be a dad.

“That is certainly something we’re both looking forward to. And know that it’ll happen when it’s supposed to and we’re ready for that,” he said.

— Stephanie Swaim