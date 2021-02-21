WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Joe Jonas Praises Sophie Turner’s ‘Two Moods’ In Funny Birthday Tribute

Joe Jonas loves Sophie Turner exactly how she is.

The music superstar paid tribute to his wife in a cute and funny birthday post over the weekend, wishing Sophie a happy 25th on Sunday while honoring her signature personality traits.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Joe shared a pair of Instagram photos depicting what he called the “Game of Thrones” star’s “two moods.” In the first snap, Sophie serves serious glam in chic head-to-toe neutrals; in the other, she sports a goofy grin while cozying up in a casual hoodie with “J.J.” printed on the front.

“Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally,” Joe wrote in his caption alongside a purple heart emoji.

Thousands of fans flocked to the comment section with applause for Joe’s message, and Sophie herself gave it a simple but straightforward seal of approval.

“I love you,” she responded.

February has been a swoon-worthy month for the couple and their growing family. Last week, Joe gave Sophie and their daughter, Willa, a sweet Valentine’s Day shoutout with a throwback photo of the then-pregnant actress lounging with her growing bump on full display.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my 2 Valentines,” he captioned the snap.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

— Erin Biglow

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.