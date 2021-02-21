Joe Jonas Praises Sophie Turner’s ‘Two Moods’ In Funny Birthday Tribute

Joe Jonas loves Sophie Turner exactly how she is.

The music superstar paid tribute to his wife in a cute and funny birthday post over the weekend, wishing Sophie a happy 25th on Sunday while honoring her signature personality traits.

Joe shared a pair of Instagram photos depicting what he called the “Game of Thrones” star’s “two moods.” In the first snap, Sophie serves serious glam in chic head-to-toe neutrals; in the other, she sports a goofy grin while cozying up in a casual hoodie with “J.J.” printed on the front.

“Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally,” Joe wrote in his caption alongside a purple heart emoji.

Thousands of fans flocked to the comment section with applause for Joe’s message, and Sophie herself gave it a simple but straightforward seal of approval.

“I love you,” she responded.

February has been a swoon-worthy month for the couple and their growing family. Last week, Joe gave Sophie and their daughter, Willa, a sweet Valentine’s Day shoutout with a throwback photo of the then-pregnant actress lounging with her growing bump on full display.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my 2 Valentines,” he captioned the snap.

— Erin Biglow