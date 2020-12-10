Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for Covid-19: ‘I’m Feeling Fine Right Now’

Ellen DeGeneres announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The daytime talk show host shared the news on Twitter writing, “I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

Adding, “I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

The 62-year-old has been hosting her talk show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” from her studio with guests appearing both in-person and virtually.

“Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. joined her in-person on Wednesday for her show.

A Telepictures spokesperson told multiple news outlets that production on her show has been “paused” until January.