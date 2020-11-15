Ellen DeGeneres People’s Choice Award For Daytime Talk Show Amid Summer Scandal

Ellen DeGeneres still has the people’s vote!

The veteran daytime talk show host snagged the Choice Daytime Talk Show award on Sunday night at the People’s Choice Awards and looked incredible moved to receive the award.

Ellen, 62, hit the stage in a black suit to accept the award and took a moment to thank everyone on her crew to all of her fans.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, from deep, deep down in my heart. I thank you. I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible. They show up every single day, give 100% of themselves, 100% of the time. That’s 250 people times 170 shows a year times 18 years and if you carry the two and divide it by 11 — my point is I love them all,” Elllen began.

“I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best that we try to make it every single day,” she continued.

Then the Emmy award-winning host spoke to her fans.

“I know this award comes from the people. Thank you to the people, thanks for all of my fans for supporting me and sticking by me. I can’t tell you how grateful I am and what this means to mean, it’s more than I could possibly tell you, especially now. Thank you so much,” she added.

This was a big win for Ellen. The daytime talk show weathered a tough summer after multiple claims were made by former employees that her talk show had a “toxic work environment” and that she wasn’t always friendly like her image suggested.

Earlier in the summer, Ellen addressed the allegations head-on and told her talk show fans that she was vowing to investigate the workplace culture.

“As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” Ellen wrote in a memo. “That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.

She also dedicated the return of her new season to addressing the allegations and vowing to do better and help continue her legacy of inclusivity and kindness.

