Portia de Rossi Recovering After Undergoing Appendicitis Surgery

Portia de Rossi is recovering after an undergoing emergency surgery.

The 48-year-old actress had appendicitis surgery after being brought to the hospital on Friday by her wife Ellen DeGeneres due to pain, a source told People.

A rep for the couple confirmed to the publication that Portia is now at home and doing well.

But this isn’t the only health scare the couple have been through in the last few months. In December, Ellen announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

The daytime talk show host shared the news on Twitter writing, “I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines.”

The 62-year-old talk show host shared an update on her COVID-19 recovery with fans weeks later, revealing that she’s now feeling 100 percent.

Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover spoke to the TV mogul in February where she opened up about her relationship with Portia.

“Portia hates it when I wolf whistle at other women,” Ellen joked when asked what her wife dislikes the most about her.



Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!