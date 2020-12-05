Jeremih Leaves Hospital Following Weeks-Long COVID-19 Battle: ‘I Will Be Forever Grateful’

Jeremih’s COVID-19 journey has taken another hopeful turn. The Chicago-based singer was released from the hospital on Friday following a weeks-long battle with the coronavirus, Access Hollywood has learned.

In a statement to Access from Jeremih’s rep, the R&B star shared an update on his condition and reflected on the care he received throughout his health struggle.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” he said.

The 33-year-old went on to send “a special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent, and Diddy for their love and support,” and he expressed appreciation for the worldwide fans who prayed for him.

I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME pic.twitter.com/gFXbzeQhkg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 3, 2020

“‘I’m getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons,” his statement concluded.

Jeremih had been hospitalized since Nov. 5 after falling ill at the home of his mother, Gwenda Starling, who spoke to Chicago’s ABC7 about the moment she knew her son was in serious condition.

“All of a sudden he couldn’t walk,” Starling said. “He was barely walking. He was holding his stomach.”

Starling added that the virus “viciously attacked every organ” in Jeremih’s body and he began “shutting down.”

Though she recalled hospital staff telling her at the time that Jeremih “just wasn’t getting better” amid reports he was fighting for his life and had been placed on a ventilator, the musician did thankfully start showing signs of improvement.

Last month, he was transferred from the ICU to a regular hospital room and his rep told Access in a statement that the “true healing” could begin.

— Erin Biglow