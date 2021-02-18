Britney Spears’ Cousin and Former Assistant Alli Sims Said Britney Was Afraid of Losing Control Of Her Life In 2009

Access Hollywood spoke to Britney Spears’ cousin and former assistant Alli Sims back in 2009 about her year living and working with the pop star.

In this unearthed interview, Alli spoke about her experience being by Britney’s side in the mid-2000s and how the impact of paparazzi affected the media portrayal of her.

“The media made it appear a lot more insane than it really was. And I think because of the paparazzi, and so many of them, there was at least 50 following us. I think because there was so many people following us, it made everything look so much more hectic,” Alli said back in 2009.

Alli was there during the tumultuous time in Britney’s life when her father Jamie Spears began getting involved in her affairs and during the singer’s divorce from then-husband, Kevin Federline.

“I think that she definitely wasn’t up for the fact that she was losing certain control on a lot of different aspects of her life because of her age and everything,” Alli explained to Access Hollywood back then.

Alli, who was an aspiring singer at the time, said that while she stopped working with Britney to pursue her own career, the two remained close friends until Jamie threatened her with lawyers if she didn’t keep her distance from the singer.

“I don’t want people to think that she and I got into a fight and that’s why I’m not hanging out with her. They were very controlling and that’s fine, so I stepped back. And when things even out a little more, and she’s able to give me a call, I’d love to catch up with her,” Alli shared. “I think that they didn’t want, they’ve pretty much cut out everyone, honestly. There are a few people around her, that work for her and that’s the extent of it, other than her immediate family. I think they were trying to keep everyone out that, you know, possibly, that she would reach out to, to change the situation.”

“I’m not going to fight 9 lawyers and parents. She can call me in a little while,” she added.

In 2009, Britney’s music career was thriving as she was embarking on The Circus World Tour and also had just released her second greatest hits album, “The Singles Collection.” Alli gave her input in the throwback interview about why she believes that Britney began to accept the new way her life was being controlled.

“I think she realized that ok, this is how it is right now, I need to focus on certain things and that’s what I’m going to do. I think she’s doing it for herself, her career is back up at the top. Her relationship with her kids seems wonderful,” Alli said.

“You get tired of fighting things all the time and maybe you just sit back just deal with what has been laid in front of you and just do it and live your life.”

The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which is now streaming on Hulu, explored Britney’s meteoric rise to fame amid nonstop media scrutiny and harassment.

The new doc has also sparked a renewed interest in the “Toxic” singer’s conservatorship over the last 13 years which has been controlled by her father, Jamie.

Access Hollywood’s podcast, “The Vault” explored some eye-opening throwback interviews with Britney Spears from the last 20 years. Liz Day, co-creator of the documentary joined the special episode where she made some shocking revelations since the release of the film.

