Jamie Lynn Spears Urges People To ‘Do Better’ Following ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary

Jamie Lynn Spears is putting her family first.

One week after the release of The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” The 29-year-old actress broke her silence in support of her sister.

The “Zoey 101” alum took to her Instagram Story and shared a quote that reads, “Everyone you meet is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be kind. Always.”

Jamie Lynn also shared a message of her own, adding, “Dear media, try not to repeat the mistakes of your past. Look where that got us. Do better.”

The unauthorized project, which is now streaming on Hulu, explores the Britney’s meteoric rise to fame amid nonstop media scrutiny and harassment, as well as her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

Jamie Lynn’s plea also comes one day after her father was overruled by a judge after raising objections to the joint co-conservatorship of her sister’s estate with Bessemer Trust.

In November 2020, Judge Brenda Penny appointed Bessemer as co-conservator at the singer’s request. But the court battle continued on Thursday, Feb. 11 as Jamie’s attorney argued that the order improperly reduced his power of his daughter’s estate and finances.

Those objections were denied by the judge. Jamie and Bessemer Trust are now expected to work together on a budget and investment proposal for Britney’s estate following the hearing.