Kevin Federline Breaks His Silence Over ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken his silence after the “Framing Britney Spears” New York Times documentary has caused massive interest in the pop star’s conservatorship.

The unauthorized project, which is now streaming on Hulu, explores the pop superstar’s meteoric rise to fame amid nonstop media scrutiny and harassment, as well as her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

“Kevin has no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove [Britney’s dad] Jamie as conservator. He has stayed out of the conservatorship issues,” Kevin’s attorney said in a statement to E! News.

The attorney’s statement continued with praising Jodi Montgomery, who is Britney’s personal conservator.

“He thinks Jodi Montgomery has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship.” The lawyer added. “Kevin enjoys the full extent of the custody that he has. Both parties are working well in exchanging custody.”

The film has sparked outrage within the entertainment industry. Following the release of the documentary, celebrities from Miley Cyrus to Bette Midler have spoken out in support of Britney Spears and the once controversial #FreeBritney movement.

The singer’s boyfriend Sam Asghari is not a big fan of her father, Jamie Spears. The actor took to his Instagram Story to call out Jamie.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way,” he wrote on Instagram. “In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k.”

