2021 SAG Awards Winners List

The 2021 SAG Awards honored the best in film and television but in a unique way this year. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the show was shortened to just an hour to announce the award winners of the evening.

The biggest honor of the evening for film went to “The Trial of The Chicago 7” for motion picture cast performance. For television, “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” won for television drama and comedy ensemble performances.

Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn all won awards for performances in motion pictures while Mark Ruffalo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Bateman, Gillian Anderson, Jason Sudeikis and Catherine O’Hara won SAG Awards for performances in television.



Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman / Levee – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role

Viola Davis / Ma Rainey – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya / Fred Hampton – “Judas And The Black Messiah”

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role

Yuh-Jung Youn / Soonja – “Minari”

Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Yahya Abdul-Mateen Li / Bobby Seale

Sacha Baron Cohen / Abbie Hoffman

Joseph Gordon-Levitt / Richard Schultz

Kelvin Harrison Jr. / Fred Hampton

Michael Keaton / Ramsey Clark

Frank Langella / Judge Julius Hoffman

John Carroll Lynch / David Dellinger

Eddie Redmayne / Tom Hayden

Mark Rylance / William Kunstler

Alex Sharp / Rennie Davis

Jeremy Strong / Jerry Rubin

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture

“Wonder Woman 1984”

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series

Mark Ruffalo / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series

Anya Taylor-Joy / Beth Harmon – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series

Jason Bateman / Marty Byrde – “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series

Gillian Anderson / Margaret Thatcher – “The Crown”

Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso – “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara / Moira Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series

The Crown

Gillian Anderson / Margaret Thatcher

Marion Bailey / Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

Helena Bonham Carter / Princess Margaret

Stephen Boxer / Denis Thatcher

Olivia Colman / Queen Elizabeth Ii

Emma Corrin / Princess Diana

Erin Doherty / Princess Anne

Charles Edwards / Martin Charteris

Emerald Fennell / Camilla Shand

Tobias Menzies / Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh

Josh O’Connor / Prince Charles

Sam Phillips / Equerry

Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

Chris Elliott / Roland Schitt

Emily Hampshire / Stevie Budd

Daniel Levy / David Rose

Eugene Levy / Johnny Rose

Sarah Levy / Twyla Sands

Annie Murphy / Alexis Rose

Catherine O’Hara / Moira Rose

Noah Reid / Patrick Brewer

Jennifer Robertson / Jocelyn Schitt

Karen Robinson / Ronnie Lee

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Comedy Or Drama Series

“The Mandalorian”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!