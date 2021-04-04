2021 SAG Awards Winners List

The 2021 SAG Awards honored the best in film and television but in a unique way this year. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the show was shortened to just an hour to announce the award winners of the evening.
The biggest honor of the evening for film went to “The Trial of The Chicago 7” for motion picture cast performance. For television, “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” won for television drama and comedy ensemble performances.
Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn all won awards for performances in motion pictures while Mark Ruffalo, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Bateman, Gillian Anderson, Jason Sudeikis and Catherine O’Hara won SAG Awards for performances in television.
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role
Chadwick Boseman / Levee – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role
Viola Davis / Ma Rainey – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya / Fred Hampton – “Judas And The Black Messiah”
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role
Yuh-Jung Youn / Soonja – “Minari”
Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
Yahya Abdul-Mateen Li / Bobby Seale
Sacha Baron Cohen / Abbie Hoffman
Joseph Gordon-Levitt / Richard Schultz
Kelvin Harrison Jr. / Fred Hampton
Michael Keaton / Ramsey Clark
Frank Langella / Judge Julius Hoffman
John Carroll Lynch / David Dellinger
Eddie Redmayne / Tom Hayden
Mark Rylance / William Kunstler
Alex Sharp / Rennie Davis
Jeremy Strong / Jerry Rubin
Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture
“Wonder Woman 1984”
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series
Mark Ruffalo / Dominick Birdsey/Thomas Birdsey – “I Know This Much Is True”
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series
Anya Taylor-Joy / Beth Harmon – “The Queen’s Gambit”
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama Series
Jason Bateman / Marty Byrde – “Ozark”
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series
Gillian Anderson / Margaret Thatcher – “The Crown”
Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis / Ted Lasso – “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara / Moira Rose – “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Drama Series
The Crown
Gillian Anderson / Margaret Thatcher
Marion Bailey / Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother
Helena Bonham Carter / Princess Margaret
Stephen Boxer / Denis Thatcher
Olivia Colman / Queen Elizabeth Ii
Emma Corrin / Princess Diana
Erin Doherty / Princess Anne
Charles Edwards / Martin Charteris
Emerald Fennell / Camilla Shand
Tobias Menzies / Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh
Josh O’Connor / Prince Charles
Sam Phillips / Equerry
Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek
Chris Elliott / Roland Schitt
Emily Hampshire / Stevie Budd
Daniel Levy / David Rose
Eugene Levy / Johnny Rose
Sarah Levy / Twyla Sands
Annie Murphy / Alexis Rose
Catherine O’Hara / Moira Rose
Noah Reid / Patrick Brewer
Jennifer Robertson / Jocelyn Schitt
Karen Robinson / Ronnie Lee
Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble In A Comedy Or Drama Series
“The Mandalorian”
