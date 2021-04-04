Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman, Jerry Stiller, Kelly Preston And More Stars Honored In SAG Awards In Memoriam

It’s been a tough year for Hollywood after losing so many talented actors. During Sunday’s SAG Awards, the ceremony paid tribute to the talented community of actors they’ve lost, sharing special moments to the tune of Kodaline’s “All I Want.”

The ceremony noted the loss of so many stars, including, Naya Rivera, Jerry Stiller, Kelly Preston, Diana Rigg, Ben Cross, Olivia De Havilland, Brian Dennehy, Sean Connery, George Segal, Naya Rivera, Tanya Roberts, Christopher Plummer, Dustin Diamond, Nick Cordero, Cicely Tyson, Kirk Douglas, Chadwick Boseman, Frank Willard and so many more.

The segment ended with a shot of Chadwick Boseman, who died suddenly last year after a secret battle with cancer.

