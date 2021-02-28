‘The Crown’ Scores Big Golden Globe Wins, Josh O’Connor And Emma Corrin Snag First-Ever Globes

“The Crown” added another bunch of Golden Globe Awards for their crown!

The hit Netflix series about the British royal family swept the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, bringing home awards for Best Drama TV Series, Best Actor In A Drama TV Series for Josh O’Connor, Best Actress In A Drama TV Series for Emma Corrin, and Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture for TV for Gillian Anderson.

It was a first-time Golden Globe win for Corrin, 25, and O’Connor, 30.

This season of “The Crown,” was definitely a pivotal one. It introduced the roles of Corrin, who played Princess Diana, and also gave a larger part to O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles. Anderson brought home a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

This isn’t the first time “The Crown” has made headlines at the Globes. In 2020, Olivia Colman brought home a Globe for Best Television Actress Drama. In 2017, Claire Foy won Best Television Actress Drama and the series also won Best Drama Series the same year.