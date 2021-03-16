Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter’s Name Nakano

Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco just revealed their baby girl’s name.

The couple, who welcomed their baby girl on Feb. 15, announced to People that they named her Nakano Oceana Valderrama.

The “NCIS” actor also explained their journey to arrive at her name, telling People, “The name was exciting to figure out because, you know, everyone is gonna have an opinion. When we said the name, it created an unbelievable debate in our family. Some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful.”

He explained that her name was inspired by a trip to Japan that the couple took early on in their relationship.

“Amanda and I traveled the world on our first year of our relationship. We decided to just throw ourselves in the deep end, so we traveled the planet. And one of those big trips that we took was to Japan,” he said. “There was something very spiritual about traveling there and really understanding the culture, to take it in, the spirituality of it all. It really touched us. That trip was just so beautiful and eye-opening.”

He added, “That was the trip where we decided we would be together, that we would really be together. Japan was a big moment for us. I was really proud of that trip because it really bonded us and gave us this security to just move forward and really plan life and really think about what we both really wanted.”

Wilmer announced his daughter’s arrival on Feb. 21 with a heartwarming trio of Instagram photos.

“Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#ItsJustUs3Now”

The first snap shows the proud parents cradling their bundle of joy in the hospital. Wilmer followed up the sweet portrait with a shot of Amanda gazing at their daughter and another of just the newborn looking directly at the camera.

Amanda shared the same pics and caption Wilmer did, and the couple received a slew of well wishes from fans and famous friends. Eva Longoria, Tan France, Mandy Moore, Joe Jonas and more fellow celebs flocked to the comment section with love and support.



