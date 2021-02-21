Wilmer Valderrama Welcomes First Child With Fiancée Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama is celebrating first-time fatherhood!

The “NCIS” star and fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed a daughter together earlier this month. Wilmer announced the happy news with a heartwarming trio of Instagram photos on Sunday, introducing the couple’s baby girl and confirming she was born on Feb. 15.



“Life is an ever evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#ItsJustUs3Now”

The first snap shows the proud parents cradling their bundle of joy in the hospital. Wilmer followed up the sweet portrait with a shot of Amanda gazing at their daughter and another of just the newborn looking directly at the camera.

Amanda shared the same pics and caption Wilmer did, and the couple received a slew of well wishes from fans and famous friends. Eva Longoria, Tan France, Mandy Moore, Joe Jonas and more fellow celebs flocked to the comment section with love and support.

The couple has yet to reveal further details including their baby girl’s name. Wilmer and Amanda announced her pregnancy in December and Wilmer shared excitement about their growing family in a heartfelt birthday post earlier this month.

“Now THIS is 41.. thank you to absolutely everyone who posted and send me such beautiful messages and wishes.. by the look of these pics.. some of those wishes came true,” he wrote, captioning a series of pics in which he and Amanda lovingly show off her baby bump. “I love you all mucho! Thank you Amanda for my last bday gift before becoming a papa… you,” he wrote.

Congrats to the happy new family of three!

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

— Erin Biglow