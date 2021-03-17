Tiger Woods Returns Home To Recover From Serious Injuries Following Roll-Over Car Crash

Tiger Woods is getting stronger every day.

The golf pro returned home to continue his recovery from an emergency surgery following a serious car crash that left him with significant damage to his right leg and ankle.

“Happy to report that I am back home continuing my recovery… I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

On Feb. 23 Tiger was involved in a single vehicle roll-over car crash in Los Angeles when his 2021 Genesis SUV made contact with the center median, crossed through opposing traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree along with several roll overs.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva additionally shared that deputies “did not see any evidence of impairment” from Woods.

“At the time, it crossed the center divider to the point that it rested was several hundred feet away, so obviously that indicates [the car] was going at a relatively greater speed than normal,” Sheriff Villanueva responded when asked about the possibility that Woods’ car was traveling over the speed limit. “However, because it is downhill, it slopes and it also curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon.”



Villanueva said that Woods’ vehicle was greatly damaged from the crash.

“The front end was totally destroyed. The bumpers, everything was destroyed, airbags deployed, all of that. However, the interior was more or less intact, which kind of gave him the cushion to survive what otherwise would’ve been a fatal crash,” he shared.

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez echoed this, adding, “The nature of his vehicle, the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt, I would say that it greatly increased the likelihood that it saved his life.” He also noted that he’s seen fatal crashes on that same road, adding, “It’s very fortunate that Mr. Woods was able to come out of this alive.”

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Dr. Anish Mahajan, the Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said in the statement.

The doctor also included additional details about the surgical procedure, “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

