Tiger Woods Gets Well Wishes From Alex Rodriguez, Lindsey Vonn And More Celebs After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is currently being treated after being involved in a serious car crash.

THE PGA golf pro was in a single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. LA County Sheriffs tweeted the news, writing that the vehicle sustained “major damage.”

Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement to Access Hollywood, “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Tiger’s famous friends are showing him support as he undergoes surgery.

Alex Rodriguez

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

Chad Johnson

Hope Tiger Woods is okay 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 23, 2021

Baker Mayfield

Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021

Jake Owen

My ❤️ goes out to @TigerWoods … praying for ya man. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 23, 2021

Karamo Brown

Praying for #TigerWoods I am praying that he is okay. The photos on the news of crash are so scary. Really hope he is good. — Karamo (@Karamo) February 23, 2021

Julian Edelman

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon… prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

Reggie Bush

We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ! 🙏🏾 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 23, 2021

Ian Poulter

Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021

Isaiah Thomas

Lindsey Vonn

Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻 — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021

— by Katcy Stephan