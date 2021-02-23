WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Tiger Woods Gets Well Wishes From Alex Rodriguez, Lindsey Vonn And More Celebs After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is currently being treated after being involved in a serious car crash.

THE PGA golf pro was in a single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. LA County Sheriffs tweeted the news, writing that the vehicle sustained “major damage.”

Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement to Access Hollywood, “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Tiger’s famous friends are showing him support as he undergoes surgery.

Alex Rodriguez

Chad Johnson

Baker Mayfield

Jake Owen

Karamo Brown

Julian Edelman

Reggie Bush

Ian Poulter

Isaiah Thomas

Lindsey Vonn

— by Katcy Stephan

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.