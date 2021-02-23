Tiger Woods Gets Well Wishes From Alex Rodriguez, Lindsey Vonn And More Celebs After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is currently being treated after being involved in a serious car crash.
THE PGA golf pro was in a single-vehicle car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday. LA County Sheriffs tweeted the news, writing that the vehicle sustained “major damage.”
Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement to Access Hollywood, “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”
Tiger’s famous friends are showing him support as he undergoes surgery.
Alex Rodriguez
Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.
Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO
— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021
Chad Johnson
Hope Tiger Woods is okay 🙏🏾
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 23, 2021
Baker Mayfield
Prayers up for @TigerWoods 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 23, 2021
Jake Owen
My ❤️ goes out to @TigerWoods … praying for ya man. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Jake Owen (@jakeowen) February 23, 2021
Karamo Brown
Praying for #TigerWoods I am praying that he is okay. The photos on the news of crash are so scary. Really hope he is good.
— Karamo (@Karamo) February 23, 2021
Julian Edelman
Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon… prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback 🐅 🙏 https://t.co/lluhInJex9
— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021
Reggie Bush
We praying for you @TigerWoods bounce back champ! 🙏🏾
— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) February 23, 2021
Ian Poulter
Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼
— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) February 23, 2021
Isaiah Thomas
Prayers up @TigerWoods 🙏🏾
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 23, 2021
Lindsey Vonn
Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻
— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 23, 2021