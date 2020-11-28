‘The Challenge’ Stars Tori Deal & Jordan Wiseley Split 1 Year After On-Air Engagement

It’s over for “The Challenge” couple Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley.

The reality stars announced their decision to part ways after getting engaged on a 2019 episode of MTV’s long-running competition series. Tori, 27, and Jordan, 30, shared the breakup news in a pair of lengthy Instagram posts on Black Friday, asking fans for privacy and understanding as they take their respective time to heal individually.

“I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it’s time to experience life apart,” Tori wrote, captioning a bittersweet photo of her and Jordan sharing an embrace.

“Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper. To all the fans that have followed us, your support means the world. Please don’t look at this breakup as a failure, because we’re not looking at it this way,” she added.

Both TV personalities disabled the comments on their posts and stressed their mutual focus on maintaining a mutual respect for one another and cherishing the friendship that remains between them.

“This decision was not made with malice and it does not stem from a place of anger. I know some of you may think that there was ‘one big thing’ that happened to cause this, but there wasn’t,” Tori continued. “The reality of some relationships is that there can be a lot of little things that slowly build up over time. All of those little incidents showed us that we each need our own space.”

For his part, Jordan also shut down any speculation of animosity between him and Tori and told trolls to “take the weekend off” and avoid perpetuating gossip.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to escape the pressures that come with being in a very public relationship and despite any rumors that have been started, our separation is not because of any bs ‘scandal.’ We are just two people who love each other deeply but are both battling with our own struggles and happiness,” he wrote, captioning a similarly affectionate throwback photo of him and Tori.

The pair met while appearing together on “Dirty XXX” in 2017. In a joint statement following their engagement two years later, Jordan revealed that he’d kept his proposal plans a secret “from everyone” involved with “The Challenge” until he thought “it was a good time.” His tactics clearly worked. Tori added that despite her and Jordan’s previous marriage discussions she was still “absolutely shocked” when he popped the question.

— Erin Biglow