Taraji P. Henson Plays April Fool’s Day Joke On Octavia Spencer: ‘My Heart Dropped’

Taraji P. Henson shocked Octavia Spencer with an April Fool’s Day prank!

Octavia shared a photo on Instagram that revealed a text message chain between the two superstar actors.

“Did you mean to post nudes on your story?” Taraji wrote to Octavia. Then after a large space in the message, she wrote,” April Fools! Just kidding, in case your heart dropped!”

Octavia responded with “Girl my heart dropped,” adding, “Lmao.”

She captioned the post with, “Just got this from @tarajiphenson and nearly fainted. Omg #ShesSoDayumFunny #ScaredTheHellOuttaMe.”

But Octavia wasn’t the only celeb who was pranked by the “Empire” actress. Gabourey Sidibe commented on her post writing, “I Got it too! I threw the phone!”

Gabrielle Union revealed that she was also pranked, who wrote on her Instagram post, “She got me too!!!! I was shaking!!!”

Taraji now has some pretty famous names in her cell phone but she wasn’t always a successful actress.

In January, the “Hidden Figures” star spoke to Mario Lopez on Access Daily about her talk show, “Peace of Mind with Taraji” along with her best friend Tracie Jade. The duo, who have been friends since the seventh grade revealed that they were once singing waitresses together.

“We rehearsed, got the job, we made a lot of money,” Taraji said. “We smelled like lettuce and old gravy and rice.”