Gabourey Sidibe Engaged To Brandon Frankel: ‘I Get To Hold Him Forever’

Gabourey Sidibe’s longtime love Brandon Frankel put a ring on it! The 37-year-old “American Horror Story” alum shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Tuesday.

“It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see,” she wrote. “My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever. The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist.”

Gabby continued to gush over her new fiancé, adding, “The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”

Gabby’s famous pals were quick to weigh in on the exciting news. Janelle Monae commented, “My favs !!!!! Congrats my loves !!!!” Meanwhile, “Antebellum” writer and director Gerard Bush wrote, “Congratulations to both you beautiful humans!”

Brandon shared a series of photos on his own account, giving a glimpse into how he popped the question: in one photo, the couple’s cat is sporting a charm reading, “Will you marry my daddy?” In another, giant balloons spell out, “Will you marry me?” over a bed topped with rose petals.

“I asked my best friend to marry me, and she said ‘YES’! So excited to spend the rest of my life with the most amazing, hilarious, beautiful, and inspiring woman I’ve ever known,” Brandon wrote. “I couldn’t imagine a life without you. We make the best team, and we make everything fun and memorable.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

— by Katcy Stephan